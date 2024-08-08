Polite East Sussex residents admit to tolerating rude customer service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research has revealed just how much residents in East Sussex are willing to tolerate from suppliers like broadband and utility companies before shopping around.

The study found that nearly a third (29%) would tolerate rude customer service from a company before considering a switch elsewhere, with patient locals willing to stay on hold with a company for an average of 29 minutes.

And it’s not just poor customer services billpayers are tolerating. One in 12 (8%) are currently paying for a service that doesn’t work properly and the same proportion are forking out on services that are totally unusable.

The survey, conducted on behalf of local ultrafast broadband provider, Trooli, revealed that many residents also feel they have no choice but to accept unexpected mid-contract price rises. The average billpayer in East Sussex admits they’d stomach a price increase of 9%, with almost half (46%) saying they have to put up with poor providers because it’s so hard to get out of contract.

What’s more, a quarter (25%) would put up with being overcharged, whilst 4% continue to pay companies with unethical practises.

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli said: “With bills at an all-time high, we were shocked to see just how tolerant billpayers can be, even when faced with exceptionally poor service and costs rising unexpectedly.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. We believe everyone deserves access to services they can rely on at a fair, consistent price and hope this research acts as a wake-up call to anyone who’s been tolerating service outages and unhelpful customer service calls for too long."