Improvement works to the pond area in Horsham Park have now been completed and the area has been reopened to the public.

Horsham District Council’s parks and countryside team have been working through a programme of improvements to the park’s much loved pond area since summer 2021.

The final improvements include extensive relandscaping to the pond edge, introducing a gently sloping path onto a flat area to view the pond, along with a new interpretation board and refurbished and relocated seating.

The area now benefits from new gates and fencing including ‘hedgehog highways.’ Grasses and wildflowers will be introduced into the beds either side of the path in the autumn.

Improvement works have been carried out to the pond area in Horsham Park. Photo contributed

A council spokesperson said: “Essential work has been undertaken to de-silt the pond, which is a regular requirement to maintain capacity. This work also serves to improve the health of the pond and the quality of the water. In addition, necessary repairs to the sluice have been completed.

“Horsham Park Pond is an attenuation pond. This means it gathers excess surface water, alleviating pressure and capturing pollutants that may otherwise enter the River Arun.

“During the works the council was mindful to create minimal disturbance to habitats for birds and wildlife, and specialist aquatic consultant advice was sought to manage fish, balancing stocks by re-homing healthy native varieties to benefit water quality and biodiversity.”

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp with fellow councillors, members of the parks team and Sally Sanderson, chairman of the Friends of Horsham Park. Photo contributed.

Horsham Council cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson added: "I'd like to thank our residents for their patience throughout the works.