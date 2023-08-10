BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Pond area in Horsham Park reopens following improvement works

Improvement works to the pond area in Horsham Park have now been completed and the area has been reopened to the public.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

Horsham District Council’s parks and countryside team have been working through a programme of improvements to the park’s much loved pond area since summer 2021.

The final improvements include extensive relandscaping to the pond edge, introducing a gently sloping path onto a flat area to view the pond, along with a new interpretation board and refurbished and relocated seating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The area now benefits from new gates and fencing including ‘hedgehog highways.’ Grasses and wildflowers will be introduced into the beds either side of the path in the autumn.

Improvement works have been carried out to the pond area in Horsham Park. Photo contributedImprovement works have been carried out to the pond area in Horsham Park. Photo contributed
Improvement works have been carried out to the pond area in Horsham Park. Photo contributed

A council spokesperson said: “Essential work has been undertaken to de-silt the pond, which is a regular requirement to maintain capacity. This work also serves to improve the health of the pond and the quality of the water. In addition, necessary repairs to the sluice have been completed.

“Horsham Park Pond is an attenuation pond. This means it gathers excess surface water, alleviating pressure and capturing pollutants that may otherwise enter the River Arun.

“During the works the council was mindful to create minimal disturbance to habitats for birds and wildlife, and specialist aquatic consultant advice was sought to manage fish, balancing stocks by re-homing healthy native varieties to benefit water quality and biodiversity.”

Have you read? ‘It’s not our fault’ say landowners in wrangle over repairs to major Sussex road

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp with fellow councillors, members of the parks team and Sally Sanderson, chairman of the Friends of Horsham Park. Photo contributed.Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp with fellow councillors, members of the parks team and Sally Sanderson, chairman of the Friends of Horsham Park. Photo contributed.
Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp with fellow councillors, members of the parks team and Sally Sanderson, chairman of the Friends of Horsham Park. Photo contributed.

Top comedians line up to stage live comedy nights at Horsham pub

Horsham twins, 9, launch summer of fundraising after family trauma

Horsham Council cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson added: "I'd like to thank our residents for their patience throughout the works.

"The pond area is key to the biodiversity of our award-winning park and helps foster a love for nature and green spaces, especially for our youngest visitors."

Related topics:Horsham District Council