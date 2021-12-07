A new pop-up vaccination service has been set up for people in Newhaven until the end of January.

Starting next week, residents in Newhaven can attend the pop-up vaccination session at Newhaven Youth Centre Denton Island, BN9 9BA, every Tuesday (excluding December 28) between the hours of 11am and 4pm.

The walk-in sessions are offering first and second vaccinations, as well as boosters for those who are eligible with no appointment needed.

A spokesperson for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said: “Vaccination sessions have been taking place in Newhaven for some time in Lower Place car park, but as the weather gets colder and demand for vaccinations increases, its makes sense to provide vaccinations in a more permanent location."

The confirmed dates for the pop-up sessions are as follows:

Tuesday, December 14

Tuesday, December 21

Tuesday, January 4

Tuesday, January 11

Tuesday, January 18

Tuesday, January 25

People who can attend are: First vaccinations – anyone aged 16 and over, Second vaccinations – anyone aged 16 and 17 if it is 12 weeks from your first vaccination, and anyone aged 18 and over if it is 8 weeks from your first vaccination.

Booster vaccinations – anyone aged 40 and over, or anyone 16 and over a health condition that puts you at high risk from COVID-19, currently at six months from the date of your second vaccination. Health and care staff and unpaid carers are also eligible.

A spokesperson for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said: “Vaccination sessions have been taking place in Newhaven for some time in Lower Place car park, but as the weather gets colder and demand for vaccinations increases, its makes sense to provide vaccinations in a more permanent location.

“These sessions are for locals in Newhaven to ensure they have access to COVID-19 protection over the winter period. We encourage anyone who has not yet done so, to come forward for their vaccinations as soon as they can. We look forward to seeing you there."

Please check the full eligibility criteria on the NHS website.