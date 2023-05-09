Popular 10K run comes to Seaford this Sunday

The MCC Promotions 10K Series run starts at 9:30am at the Martello Fields, Seaford and costs £15.

Runners of all abilities are welcome to enter and entries will be accepted on-day at the registration point on Martello Fields between 8.30am and 9.15am, or 9.30am start. The £15.00 cost includes a bespoke medal. This years charity will be Newhaven RNLI Lifeboat.

There will be plenty of free parking before 9am, in and around the surrounding area. Runners are advised to wait in the Martello Fields area until 9.25am when they will walk up to the start, which is 100m in front of the Martello Tower, heading towards Newhaven.

Runners will head towards Newhaven and return at Ouse Estuary towards Seaford Seafront, and finishing 250m past the Tower.

Seaford Town has a plastic free status, so if possible bring your own water. There will be a dustbin situated next in the car park en route.

Results will be published within 48 hours of the Run.

