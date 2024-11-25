Popular Bexhill Farmers' Market still going strong

Organiser Barbara McCloud, who has been involved with the market from the start, said: “It all started around 12 years ago. There was a market manager and stalls that were put up for us but it ran into financial difficulties.

"We took it over and now run it ourselves as stallholders after purchasing all the gazebos and it has just worked. Last year for Christmas we donated around £1,500 to local causes including the food bank and Warming Up The Homeless.

"We would definitely like to have more stallholders. We do get lots of people applying, but its for things we have already got and because we are such a small market we don’t want to double up. Anything who has something different from what we already do would be more than welcome.”

Organiser Trevor Heathfield added: “It is all locally made good produce. That is what is important to Bexhill.”

Stallholder Darren Lewis said: “It provides the community spirit. It is all about community shopping. People here enjoy buying their fresh produce every week. Also people can have a nice chat. It’s incredibly friendly and that’s what people seem to like.”

The Market is open every Friday from 9am – 1pm in all weathers. You can keep up with what stallholders will be there by following the Bexhill Farmer’s Market Facebook page.

