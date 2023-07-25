A popular festival in Bexhill has been cancelled this year.

Bexhill Festival of the Sea, which is normally held in September, will not be running this year due to Rother District Council deciding to charge organisers a fee to use the seafront lawns, the festival’s organisers said.

On the festival’s Facebook page, Carole Green, organiser, said: “We regretfully announce that the Bexhill Festival of the Sea 2023 will not be happening this year.

“Our aspiration has always been to organise a free-entry event aimed at promoting marine and wildlife conservation. We've been delighted to support local businesses, charities, and musicians in this endeavour.

Bexhill Festival of the Sea 2019. Photo by Sid Saunders

“The festival relies on financial support from local business sponsorships, generous grants, advertising, raffles, quiz nights, visitor donations, and stallholder fees. However, the expenses for 2023 have significantly escalated.

“This won't be a surprise, as many businesses are grappling with the same reality of rising costs. But for the first time, we are confronted with a fee from Rother District Council for utilising the seafront lawns. Despite the festival being a free event, boosting footfall in Bexhill, this new fee has rendered the event financially unfeasible.

“As the organiser, I extend my deepest thanks to our dedicated volunteer committee, who have tirelessly worked to make the festival the success it is. We also extend our gratitude to our stallholders, MJS Media, Alistair Hazell, the RNLI, RSPCA, Bexhill Environmental Group, Marine Conservation Society, Sussex Wildlife Trust, Bexhill Sea Angling Club, Bexhill Sailing Club, St Leonards Motors, Skinners Sheds, Bexhill Police, Blue Response First Aid, and many others too numerous to mention.

“Our entire committee, myself included, are volunteers, receiving no payment for our services. We've all been happy to pour our efforts into the event's success, and we will certainly feel its absence. Over the past nine years, we have been heartened by the many encouraging messages expressing appreciation for the festival from visitors of all ages. We thank you.”

The event was last held in 2019 when hundreds of mermaids gathered on the beach at Bexhill as the town tried to beat a world record as it attempted to create the world’s largest gathering of mermaids.

A Rother District Council spokesperson said: “We appreciate and support the good work event organisers do to put on events across the district but due to the council’s £3million funding gap, we are no longer in a position to support discretionary services in the same way as we have in the past.

“Such events do not take place at no cost to the council, with costs for grounds maintenance as well as a considerable amount of staff resource liaising with organisers and checking documentation to be considered. The council also has a statutory duty to ensure that any events taking place on council land have necessary safety provisions, and in addition they can result in loss of revenue from sports bookings or car parking dependant on the location.

