Popular Bexhill Indian restaurant to re-open after major refurbishment

The popular curry house is under new management. It is unveiling a new menu and is offering a 30 percent discount to diners.
A spokesperson for Shiplu said: “We are very excited to announce the re-opening after a stunning refurbishment and looking forward to seeing everyone.”
The restaurant is well rated on Trip Advisor with customers commenting on the good food, friendly staff and fair prices.
You can book a table by calling 01424 219159.
