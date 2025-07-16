Shiplu Indian restaurant in Bexhillplaceholder image
Popular Bexhill Indian restaurant to re-open after major refurbishment

By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th Jul 2025, 12:07 BST
Shiplu Indian restaurant in London Road, Bexhill, is re-opening on Monday July 21 following a big re-fit.

The popular curry house is under new management. It is unveiling a new menu and is offering a 30 percent discount to diners.

A spokesperson for Shiplu said: “We are very excited to announce the re-opening after a stunning refurbishment and looking forward to seeing everyone.”

The restaurant is well rated on Trip Advisor with customers commenting on the good food, friendly staff and fair prices.

You can book a table by calling 01424 219159.

