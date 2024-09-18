Popular Bexhill street market returns this weekend

​It takes place along Devonshire Road, in the town centre, which will be closed to traffic.

There will be many stalls there for people to enjoy, including the French traders offering a wide range of products to tempt your taste buds . Local traders and crafts people will have stalls of; hand crafted gifts, antique/retro style home furnishings, jewellery, gifts, as well as many other unique offerings.

Event organiser Brian Comber said: “We look forward to welcoming all our visitors our traders to the market, especially those that will be there for the first time.

“Bexhill Lions will have a stall there which will have lucky dips for the children and a tombola with some great prizes. So do drop in and have a go or a chat about how they help the Bexhill community.”

The market is organised by Bexhill Lions Club and supported by Bexhill Town Council. Bexhill Lions took over the running of the event from Bexhill 100.

The market takes place twice every year in May and September and is well worth a visit.

For market related questions please contact Lion Brian on 07377 259 153 or [email protected]

For more information on Bexhill Lions visit www.bexhill-lions.org.uk their Facebook page or call the Club Secretary on 0345 833 9591.

Have you read? In pictures: Amazing new street art appears in St Leonards

Have you read? Safety concerns over school’s mobile phone ban are raised in Parliament

1 . Bexhill street market Bexhill street market Photo: Picasa

2 . Bexhill street market Bexhill street market Photo: Picasa

3 . Bexhill street market Bexhill street market Photo: Picasa