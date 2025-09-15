Popular Bexhill Street Market returns this weekend

There will be many stalls for people to enjoy, including French traders offering a wide range of products to tempt your taste buds. Local traders and crafts people will have stalls of; hand crafted gifts, antique/retro style home furnishings, jewellery, gifts, as well as many other unique offerings.

Event organiser Brian Comber said: "We look forward to welcoming everybody to the market. It is only twice a year (May and September) that we bring a wide range of traders to Bexhill, which gives people the opportunity to browse the stalls and seek out some special items. So do come along and support the traders."

Bexhill Lions will have a stall which will have a tombola with some great prizes. All proceeds will go to support good causes. So do drop in and have a go or for a chat about how The Lions help the Bexhill community and how you can get involved.

You will also be able to purchase the Beautiful Bexhill 2026 calendar, with all money raised supporting Brain Tumour Research.

The market is organised by Bexhill-on-Sea Lions Club CIO and supported by Bexhill-on-Sea Town Council.

For those wanting to travel in the Hastings direction, a temporary Bus Stop will be situated in the loading bay in Marina, outside the St Michael's Hospice Furniture Shop on the corner with Devonshire Road. For those travelling towards Eastbourne please use the Bus Stop outside the De La Warr Pavilion.

The Bus Stops (Devonshire Squre and the Station) in Endwell Road will be suspended.

For market related questions please contact Lion Brian on 07377 259 153 or [email protected]. For more information on Bexhill Lions visit www.bexhill-lions.org.uk their Facebook page or call the Club Secretary on 0345 833 9591.

1 . Bexhill Street Market Bexhill Street Market Photo: Picasa

2 . Bexhill Street Market Bexhill Lions at the Street Market Photo: Picasa