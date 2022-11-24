Popular Bognor Regis illustrator launches all-new line of jigsaw puzzles

Internationally famous illustrator Mike Jupp has launched a brand new line of jigsaw puzzles with a new publisher.

Mr Jupp, who lives in Bognor Regis, earned worldwide for jigsaw puzzles and illustrations which reflect his unique sense of humour.

After splitting with his previous publishers, Mr Jupp’s work will now be produced by the team at All Jigsaw Puzzles Limited, who say ‘we are super excited to have Mike on board with us.’

Mike’s latest collection started out as fantastical bedtime tales he told to his own children, and later illustrated. The pictures – full of quirky characters and off-beat comedy – were such a success publishing them as jigsaw puzzles seemed natural.

Bognor Regis-based illustrator Mike Jupp

Now, All Jigsaw Puzzles Limited is publishing five all-new Mike Jupp jigsaw puzzles, alongside an updated classic.

Four of the new puzzles have been lovingly dubbed ‘the Wormberry Jam Collection’ and tell a range of adorable tales, including ‘Priiscilla Pickle’, about a spoilt hedgehog who isn’t allowed to go to Wormberry Jam picking because she hasn’t tidied her bedroom.

‘Rubin and the Fog King’, meanwhile, depicts Rubin Drabfeather’s attack on on the evil Fog King, who wants to keep an eternal winter. ‘Grymnit and the Teddy Bear Tree’ tells of the evil Grymnitt who discovers the very special teddy bear tree and looks to chop it down.

The final puzzle, ‘Grymnitt’s Lair’ shows Grymnitt returning home to his lair, the evil deed committed.

Mike Jupp's Grymnitt's Lair

Following an ‘abundance’ of requests from social media, Mike Jupp has also released an updated version of his popular classic ‘someone to watch over us’.

The final new puzzle, inspired by the Oscar Wilde “The unspeakable in full pursuit of the uneatable”, depicts a mother fox returning home, a huntsman trapped in her jaws.

Mr Jupp said that, despite the fantastic subject matter, ‘there’s a little bit of Bognor’ in all his pictures and looks forward to seeing this latest collection on dining room tables and shop shelves all over the country.

"I just want to make people laugh, that’s all it is,” he said. “To brighten up these days of doom and gloom.”

