The Partridge Inn in Singleton is celebrating the long weekend with Partridge Fest 2023.
The event is described as a live music festival and the a ‘huge line-up’ has been put together with 15 local artists set to take to the stage across three days as well as children’s entertainment and plenty of food and drink.
A spokesperson for the pub said: “Partridge Fest is back for its second year and we couldn't be more excited! It was a huge success in 2022 and this year we have even more brilliant local bands and musicians ready to take to the Partridge Fest stage over the three days. We love showcasing some of the finest musical talent West Sussex has to offer whilst soaking in the countryside sun and enjoying the sensational Partridge pub grub! What better way is there to spend your bank holiday weekend!”
You can find out more here: Partridge Fest 2023
A Facebook page dedicated to the event says: “After the success of last year's Partridge Fest, we'll be bringing you more of the same for the spring bank holiday weekend! We'll have live music from 12pm-10pm Saturday and Sunday and 12pm-6pm Monday, as well as kids entertainment on the Monday! On top of all of that we'll have festival food including our pizza kitchen and plenty of beer, wine and gin glowing all weekend so get those dates in the diary!”