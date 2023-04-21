The Partridge Inn in Singleton is celebrating the long weekend with Partridge Fest 2023.

The event is described as a live music festival and the a ‘huge line-up’ has been put together with 15 local artists set to take to the stage across three days as well as children’s entertainment and plenty of food and drink.

A spokesperson for the pub said: “Partridge Fest is back for its second year and we couldn't be more excited! It was a huge success in 2022 and this year we have even more brilliant local bands and musicians ready to take to the Partridge Fest stage over the three days. We love showcasing some of the finest musical talent West Sussex has to offer whilst soaking in the countryside sun and enjoying the sensational Partridge pub grub! What better way is there to spend your bank holiday weekend!”

Last year's Partridge Fest

You can find out more here: Partridge Fest 2023

