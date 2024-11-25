Popular couple open new wine shop and licensed cafe in Hastings Old Town

The business opens its doors to the public on Friday November 29.

Nick explained the origins of the unusual name and said: “According to legend, when Noah’s Ark reached dry land and they led the animals out to roam. Noah realised the goat was coming back rather frisky each night so he followed it up into the mountains and discovered it was eating a strange new fruit.

"Noah sampled some of the fruit himself and woke up naked the following morning in the barn with a chicken roosting on his head. Essentially Noah had discovered grapes and the effect they had when they ferment and that was how wine was born.”

Nicky said: “Nick and I took over The Stag in the Old Town about seven and a half years ago, almost by accident. We had never run a pub before and fell in love with it. We took a long time learning what to do and how to make it work.

"We had a great time there and loved it. We were sad to leave, but for various reasons we had to. Then we looked at what to do next as we are too young to retire so we decided to start a wine shop and licensed cafe. Its one of those things you talk a lot and dream about but we never actually thought we would do it. Then we walked along George Street and saw what was Clockwork Crow had become vacant. It was always our favourite shop and site. We love it, particularly the caves at the back.

"We went for a coffee and talked about it and it was at that point the dream became a reality. Nick’s favourite phrase is ‘never die wondering’, so we thought we have nothing to lose, lets give it a go. It sort of all snowballed from there.

"There was a moment of panic when we found ourselves standing in a completely empty shop. Then something magical happened. All of the people we have met, since we have been in Hastings all turned up with paint brushes, screwdrivers and shelves. I cannot tell you how amazing it was. A local builder helped and a talented friend of ours did the window decorations and reupholstered the bar stools. It’s incredible that we could have done this in two weeks.

"Nick knows a lot about wine and has worked with a local wine wholesaler to come up with what we hope is a very eclectic selection. We are very passionate about having affordable wine on our shelves. Nick really knows his stuff about wine and is happy to talk about it.

"We plan to do a small food offering, just some appetisers and nibbles to go with wines and beers. We will be stocking Longman and Brewing Brothers for the beer.

"We are going to have six small tables here so it will be a nice place to come and relax and enjoy yourselves. We will be doing coffee and cake and people will be able to listen to live music on a Saturday afternoon.

"We have a licence until 10pm. We are planning on starting December quite gently going until 8pm, to see what people want. We are incredibly proud to be part of George Street. Every one has been really supportive.”

Nick added: “One thing that has been lacking in recent years in the Old Town is a good local wine shop and if we can combine that with a bit of hospitality and somewhere nice for people to go then that’s a good thing for this part of the town.”

Noah's Goat, a wine shop and licenced cafe, at 68 George Street, Hastings Old Town. Pictured: Nicky and Nick Holt.

Noah's Goat, a wine shop and licenced cafe, at 68 George Street, Hastings Old Town. The exterior of the premises on November 25 before the sign was finished.

Noah's Goat, a wine shop and licenced cafe, at 68 George Street, Hastings Old Town.