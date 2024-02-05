Popular Eastbourne coffee shop and cocktail bar celebrates ‘incredible’ two years in the town
Victoria Coffee Lounge, located on Terminus Road, opened in February 2022 and has expressed its thanks to its customers for a successful two years.
Owner Tony Marino said: “We are celebrating two incredible years at our coffee shop and cocktail bar – it fills us with immense gratitude for your ongoing support and friendship.
"You’re not just patrons; you’re family and friends who have made our space a warm and welcoming haven.
“Thank you for sharing laughter, stories, and parties, memorable moments with us. Your loyalty inspires us to keep striving for excellence.
“Here’s to two years of wonderful memories and many more to come. We’re grateful to have you as part of our coffee shop and cocktail bar family.
“We would love you all to pop in and see us , we are so grateful for your continued support and we wouldn’t have done it without you.”