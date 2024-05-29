Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two popular youth clubs in Eastbourne will re-open their doors in June after funding was secured.

The weekly Tuesday Youth Club at Langney Community Centre will run from June 11 between 6pm and 8pm, while Shinewater Sports Centre will host a Friday Youth Club from June 14 between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

It’s completely free to attend and both clubs are open to anyone aged 13 to 17.

In advance of the June openings, staff from East Sussex County Council’s Youth Services Team have been speaking to local young people in recent weeks to raise awareness about the clubs.

With funding in place up to the end of May 2025, work will soon begin on securing longer term support for both clubs.

The YMCA also operates numerous other youth clubs across the town.