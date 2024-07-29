Popular Hastings discount shop extends its opening hours

The popular shop, in George Street, usually opens from Wednesday – Sunday but is open on Monday and Tuesday as well this week.

The shop, opposite Butlers Gap, offers heavily discounted food stuff and other items. It sells tins, jars and packet food that is near, or just over it’s best before date, although many of items on sale have a best before date well into 2024. it often has tea and coffee for sale.

The popular shop was opened by Alex White, who for some years ran the popular Whites Seafood restaurant at the other end of George Street. The shop is a nod to Arkwrights in the classic English comedy Open All Hours.

He took his inspiration from an iconic shop in Queens Road called ‘The Cheap Shop’, which offered heavily discounted short-date or remaindered stock. The popular shop was open for 40 years until the owners retired and it closed some years ago.

Alex, who is Hastings Old Town born and bred, said: “My family didn’t have a lot of money and we were always shopping there. A big part of why I decided to open the new shop was memories from back then and wanting to help local people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis. The cost of items in supermarkets seem to have gone through the roof.

The shop includes many big brand names such as Heinz and Hellmans at discounted prices and also has a wide selection of confectionary and cold drinks.

If you are lucky you may encounter Sid – the crisp stealing seagull – that Alex has banned from his shop for pinching food.

