Popular Hastings music venue opens for first time in more than two years

Polo Piatti at the Opus (pic ©Tim Willcocks)

Composer Polo Piatti, founder and director of the Opus Theatre, has managed to attract some of the most important music names in the area and further afield for a varied afternoon of music. It will be free entry (no booking necessary, but donations welcome) on Saturday, March 12 at 4pm at the venue in Cambridge Road, Hastings.

Situated at the heart of the town, the Opus possesses probably the best acoustics in the south-east of England as well as the best concert grand piano, Polo says – the perfect venue for the musicians he has managed to gather.

Performers include international vocalists, pianists, singer-songwriters and virtuoso instrumentalists such as Oliver Poole, Liane Carroll, Blair, Daisy Noton, Earl Okin, Hastings Sinfonia Wind Quintet, Paul Lewis, Sharon Elizabeth, Yumino Seki, Leia Watts, Rebecca Højlund,Francis Rainer, Jonathan Bruce, Thomas Dan Li plus Polo himself.

Polo admits it is going to be an emotional afternoon.

The venue suffered severe water damage on top of the prolonged pandemic closure. The informal concert will be the right way to come back, he feels – and Covid caution will continue. No refreshments will be available during the concert so as to avoid people congregating.

“The venue has been open for five years. It is a 700-seat venue and it is beautiful but it has been shut since the pandemic and during the pandemic we had water damage as well. The organ was partially ruined but now we’re back and for this benefit concert I asked some friends in the area to come and join us.

“It has been very frustrating during the pandemic. The upsetting thing was that I was not able to offer a platform to the musicians in the area but the good thing is that I did have hundreds and hundreds of emails from people asking when the Opus was opening. We have had a lot of support.

"Basically we do classical music there but always accessible concerts featuring world-class artists. We had a grant of from English Heritage to sort the building out. So fortunately the building is protected. Usually we have between eight and 12 concerts a year there but the point is always that the music is accessible and very high quality but also cheap enough for people to be able to come along because if you get too expensive then people will abandon classical music.

“And I think people are very keen to come back. There are not many venues in Hastings. There is the White Rock and there is St Mary In The Castle but really there is nothing else so this is an important venue for Hastings.”