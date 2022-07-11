Popular Hastings Old Town Carnival event with 40 year history is cancelled

The popular event sees men and women’s teams from local pubs and groups, taking the strain outside the lifeboat station and has raised thousands of pounds for local good causes in its 40 year history.

It is organised by Claire Harley, who took over the running from her father.

On a social media post, Claire said: “It is with a heavy heart I write that there will be no Tug O’War this year. We had many issues to deal with and have done our best, but sadly cannot resolve them all. I know many people will be disappointed. Please be assured, we have done everything we can. If we could have made it happen we would.”

Taking the strain in the Tug O War contest in Hastings Old Town Carnival Week

In recent years the event has raised funds to support ten-year-old local girl Willow Curtis, who was born with a rare illness, Lissencephaly, so unusual it took the family 53 hospital visits to get a diagnosis. The condition causes brain malfunction, which can lead to difficulty swallowing, muscle spasms and seizures.

Claire said: “I am sorry for Willow and her family, but you should all be very proud of how we have managed to help the family over the past few years.”

Claire would not go into the details of the issues, but told the Observer: “It has been going for 40 years and I am determined to bring it back again.”

