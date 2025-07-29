Popular Hastings Old Town restaurant closes

Amy said: “I Can’t quite fathom where the last four years have gone. It’s been a rollercoaster, we’ve had ups, we’ve had downs, we’ve even had a few sideways , we’ve had tears and tantrums, we’ve had cocktails, we’ve had a wedding and now we’re having a Babel’s baby! “Throughout our time of having our amazing little business, not only have we evolved personally, but the business really took on a new shape over time, when we look back at pictures of when we first opened, we can truly see how far we have come. “We couldn’t have got to where we are today without our staff, our friends and of course, our families. From painting and building a karaoke room to supporting us and helping us with the day to running. “Then, of course, where would we be without our customers. Each and every person who came through our door has helped support a dream and helped us realise what we really could achieve. “One person who deserves a thanks, but never really gets the limelight is my husband. Ben really does get the brunt of my small business owner rants. He’s stuck by me, he’s supported me, he’s pushed me, he’s believed in me and what we were trying to achieve. “I’m so so so proud of what we made and we can go out on a high and focus on our growing family now.”