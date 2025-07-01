Popular Hastings Old Town restaurant to close

Ladle in George Street

Ladle in George Street has announced that it will be closing in August having been open for five years.

The family run restaurant serves seasonal made-to-order pasta dishes and crafts signature cocktails. It has outdoor seating as well as the restaurant space.

It is rated as number two in the Trip Advisor list of the top ten restaurants in Hastings with a five star rating and people praising it for its food, atmosphere and friendly staff.

In statement, the owners said: “After a wild and wonderful five year ride we have made the decision to close Ladle during the last week of August.

"It has been a journey full of joy, challenges, lessons and unforgettable memories. Last year was our best yet and we have decided to finish on a high.

"When our lease renewal came up it made us stop and really think about the next three - five years. It helped us realise that life was shifting in a new direction.

"We have also felt the pressure that many small independent businesses are facing right now. The rising costs of keeping a place running have become increasingly difficult to sustain.

"Pre-Covid our energy bill was £150 a month. It is now £986 a month. That kind of increase, along with everything else, was another nudge pushing us toward change.

"We have been on a path of slowing down, prioritising well-being and finding more balance. The hospitality lifestyle can be all-consuming and we have realised it is no longer the right fit for the life we want to live.

"We are hoping to continue with our cookery courses, hopefully from the end of September. Sharing our love of food and connection in a more sustainable and creative way is something we are really excited to explore.

"We would like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who supported us, ate with us, drank with us and cheered us on through it all. You made Ladle what it was and we’ll never forget it.”