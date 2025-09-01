Popular Hastings Old Town shop closes down

"Our aim was to strip everything back and support local makers, creators and small business ventures by giving them a platform to sell and develop their work in a bricks and mortar shop. “Giving customers a comfortable, no stress, no hassle place to browse, with no pressure to buy, but help on hand if needed. All curated and brought together under one roof. “We have had the opportunity to be in the most amazing shop in the most amazing street in the old town in Hastings. And have managed to get survive Covid and some very tricky retail times. “The emotions we are feeling are very high at the moment. A huge thank you to absolutely everyone that has made this possible. We have created something wonderful. A time and a space that is very special in our hearts.”