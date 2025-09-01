Popular Hastings Old Town shop closes down

Turn the Tide was a showcase for local artists and creators mainly selling Hastings themed art as well as jewellery, cards, mirrors and other items. It was also an outlet for Hastings made rum Rumbustion.
Turn the Tide was run by local couple Sue and Jamie who have had to close for family reasons following a bereavement.
They said: “We can’t explain how much the outpouring of love, support and kind words for our journey means.
"Our aim was to strip everything back and support local makers, creators and small business ventures by giving them a platform to sell and develop their work in a bricks and mortar shop. “Giving customers a comfortable, no stress, no hassle place to browse, with no pressure to buy, but help on hand if needed. All curated and brought together under one roof. “We have had the opportunity to be in the most amazing shop in the most amazing street in the old town in Hastings. And have managed to get survive Covid and some very tricky retail times. “The emotions we are feeling are very high at the moment. A huge thank you to absolutely everyone that has made this possible. We have created something wonderful. A time and a space that is very special in our hearts.”