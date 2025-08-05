Popular Hastings Old Town shop up for sale

Alex explained: “Arkwhites was always a stopgap for me, something meaningful I could do for the community. It’s already been a year and a half since I opened Arkwhites, and I originally said I’d do it for around two or three years. “So, I’ll be moving on next year, around May time, possibly a little sooner or a bit later. Ideally, I’d like the shop lease and stock to be sold as a going concern. It’s a great little shop in the best location, right opposite Butlers Gap, with a very fair and lovely landlady. You really can’t get a better location. “A lot has changed in my personal life over the last 18 months. My daughter Tabatha is now at university, and my dog Alfie boy has sadly crossed over the rainbow bridge. “The garden is becoming a little harder for me as the years pass by so next year, I’ll be downsizing and moving into a flat that I already own in the heart of the Old Town. Then I plan to do lots of travelling. “I’ve got a plan of where I’ll be going, and it’s going to be an epic journey, travelling to the four corners of the globe. “It’s finally my time to do what I’ve always dreamed of, something that normal family life just wouldn’t allow. “None of us are getting any younger and my dreams need to become reality. I will always be part of the old town in heart and soul. “If you are interested in taking over the shop just pop in for a informal chat.”