Popular Hastings town centre shop to re-open this week after being hit by flooding

The Works shop in Priory Meadow will be re-opening on Thursday December 7 after being forced to close when the town centre was flooded at the end of October.

It was the second time this year the shop had been affected by floods. It was forced to close for months after being damaged by the flooding in January, but used it as an opportunity to make improvements to the shop, including installing new air conditioning.

There were fears that the shop, which sells crafting and arts equipment, books and children’s toys would not be open before Christmas, but staff have been working hard in recent months to get it open again.

The latest flooding in October caused 19 homes to be evacuated and resulted in anger and caused anger and frustration. Other shops that were affected were Trespass, Robert Dyas, HMV, Vision Express, HFS Furniture Services, F Hinds and Primark but these were able to re-open shortly after.

Hastings just missed out on a Government flooding aid grant in October after government ministers restricted eligibility to just the three days of Storm Babet.

Have you read? This is the best pub in Sussex according to the Campaign for Real Ale

1 . Works to re-open Works to re-open Photo: supplied

2 . Works to re-open Works to re-open Photo: supplied

3 . Works to re-open The extent of the flooding at Priory Meadow in October Photo: supplied

4 . Works to re-open Hastings town centre flooded in October Photo: supplied