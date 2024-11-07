Popular ice-skating rink to return to Bognor Regis this Christmas

Bognor’s popular festive ice-skating rink is set to return this Christmas – here’s everything you need to know before you lace up your skates and hit the ice.

A long-running tradition in Bognor Regis, the ice skating rink will set up in London Road car park from November 21 to January 5, with bookings set to open in the very near future.

As well as the ice skating rink, which allows customers to rent shows, and festive aids for the little ones, visitors will also be free to enjoy a range of fairground rides, classic games, and purchase hot food and drink.

Children under 3 must be accompanied by an adult on the ice, and under 8s are not allowed.

Ice Skating at the park in Bognor Regis

Addressing customers on Facebook, a spokesperson for the ice rink said: “We can't wait to welcome you all again to our fabulous ice rink and winter wonderland. Bookings will be open soon, so keep an eye on our socials for when tickets go on sale.”