Popular Newhaven lake closed due to dry weather and sewage leaking

Piddinghoe Lake, a popular site for East Sussex water sports, has been closed by the Commodore of Newhaven and Seaford Sailing Club until further notice.

The group says the health of the lake is at a ‘all time low’ following the the extremely dry weather and sudden downpour in the last few weeks.

Because of this, Seaford Sailing Club say a large number of fish are dying and claim there is a strong smell of sewage leaking from adjoining properties.

The club said in a statement: “Unfortunately, following the extremely dry weather and sudden downpour the health of Piddinghoe Lake is at an all-time low, lots of the fish are dying, the Environment Agency is pumping air into the water and there is a strong smell of sewage leaking from adjoining properties.