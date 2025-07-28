Popular Rustington teacher remembered for her kindness and inspiration

A popular Rustington teacher who was known for her kindness has passed away at the age of 85.

Mrs Liz Hammond worked between North Lane Primary School and Georgian Gardens Primary School for nearly 30 years and kept in contact with many of her past pupils.

Daughter Sarah Patton said: "She loved kids. When some old class photos were posted on a Facebook group a few years ago, there was a huge outpouring of love and respect for her. People were saying she was their favourite teacher.

"She was so self-effacing, she wasn't having any of it, but she really was one of life's amazing people.

Mrs Liz Hammond at her daughter Rachel's wedding

"Mum remembered everyone she taught. She was such an inspiring and loving teacher, she even inspired others to go on to be teachers.

"In her time, women were either teachers or nurses and she could have been either, she even had a place at St Thomas' Hospital."

Special-needs children were her first love and after teacher training in Bristol, she started her career at Little Deerswood, a special school in Crawley.

She met Tony Hammond, a heating engineer working at William Osborne's boatyard in Littlehampton, in February 1964 at Fittleworth Rifle Club and they were married that August.

Mrs Liz Hammond with her daughter Sarah Patton in 2015

Mrs Hammond remained at Little Deerswood School until the following summer, when she had Sarah. The family was living in North Lane and Mrs Hammond had another daughter, Rachel, two years later.

When a job came up at the school opposite, she jumped at the chance. Mrs Hammond started at North Lane Primary School in 1970 and retired from Georgian Gardens Primary School in Rustington in 1998 at the age of 58, after ten years at the school.

The family moved to the West Kingston Estate in 1977. Mrs Hammond sadly lost both her husband and youngest daughter in 2006, Tony at the age of 75 and Rachel at the age of 39.

Sarah said it was very hard at the time but she and her mum were very close as a result, like best friends, and spent a lot of time together, so she now had nothing but happiness.

Sarah added: "She came from a long line of stoic women. Even after retirement, she spent a lot of time going in as a volunteer, doing computer studies, a subject she taught herself."

Mrs Hammond loved gardening and that is what kept her going, Sarah said. She was even working in the garden two weeks before she died at the age of 85 on Thursday, July 24.

A direct cremation has been arranged, so there will be no funeral, but donations can be made to St Barnabas House hospice in memory of both Liz and Tony.