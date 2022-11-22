The Bexhill Lions Club Santa Dash returns this year and will take place on Sunday December 4 along Bexhill seafront.

The popular seasonal event sees people dressing up in Santa suits to take part in 2k or 5k routes while raising funds for good causes.

People taking part can can walk, run, jog, push a pram or use a wheelchair. This year sees a special pet section called Santa Paws, where your dog can join in the fun.

It costs £12 for adults and £8 for children (5-14yrs) which includes a Santa suit and a medal. You can enter you dog which will receive its own medal for £4. The Lions would love to see owners dressing their dog in festive style.



Participants should gather on the De La Warr Pavilion terrace for an 11.30 am start for individuals and groups and 12 noon for doggie entrants.

Santa suits can be collected from the Lions who will be at Wetherspoons in Western Road on Sunday November 27 from 2pm to 4pm or Saturday December 3 between 10am and 12 noon. Dogs are not allowed in Wetherspoons but you can pick up a token to collect the medal on the day. Santa suits will also be available from 10.30am on the day of the event on the De La Warr Pavilion terrace.

Event Organiser, Pam Edwards said: This fantastic fun filled event is a great way to get the whole family, friends, school groups, work colleagues and sports clubs in the festive spirit.

"You can pick your own distance of either 2Km or 5Km. You can also use the event to collect your own sponsorship for your chosen good cause.

All money raised from the event will go to good causes. Profits from the Santa Paws will be donated to a local registered animal welfare charity.

“We ho-ho-hope you will come along and help turn the seafront into waves of seasonal red."