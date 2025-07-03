Popular singer helps Sussex charity celebrate its 60th birthday
SASBAH supports and develops the health, wellbeing and life opportunities of people with spina bifida, hydrocephalus and other related conditions across Sussex.
It opened in 1965 and recently moved from Gun Hill, Chiddingly, into The JPK/SASBAH Hub in Church Street, Old Town, Eastbourne.
Chief Executive Officer Rom Sanglaji said Tom is a fond supporter of the charity, and Sunday was a real success.
Rom said: "We were privileged to have Tom perform in front of our families and supporters on what was a very special day. We are proud to have been supporting people in Sussex for 60 years, and we are already looking forward to the next ten and beyond.
"It's important to reflect on what we have achieved in those 60 years - and Sunday's Afternoon Tea and Dance was the perfect time to do that. It was a fun afternoon, incredibly uplifting, and I want to thank everyone who supports SASBAH. A big thanks too for Tom."
