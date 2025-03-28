A popular St Leonards pub is seeking formal planning permission for its event space.

Popular St Leonards pub seeking formal planning permission for its event space
In an application validated by Hastings Borough Council last week, the Horse and Groom in Mercatoria — affectionately known as the Doom and Gloom — is seeking permission to use a former workshop space at the rear of the pub as an ‘entertainment venue’.
The application notes how this event space has already been in place for many years, being used for “occasional live music gigs and theatrical performances.”
A spokesman for the pub said: “Overall, the scheme would result in economic and social benefits, providing a community hub for live music and events.
“It would also support the adjoining public house business. In turn this would help ensure that the Horse & Groom remains in its optimal viable use as a heritage asset.
“Therefore, in line with national and local planning policies and in the absence of any demonstrable harm, planning permission should be granted.
The application also goes on to note how the pub had previously sought planning permission for the venue in 2014, but council officers refused the proposals due to concerns around its sound proofing. It says the space continued to be used after the permission was refused.
The pub says their latest proposals include a Sound Insulation Test Report, which recommends a number of improved sound insulation measures.
For further information see application reference HS/FA/25/00097 on the Hastings Borough Council website.
