Popular Sussex visitor attraction bringing in new experiences for summer and freezes prices

The attraction, situated on the Hailsham Road at Stone Cross - says it is aware of the cost-of-living crisis facing many families as the schools break up for summer.

The extra attractions for summer 2022 include the Rewilding Garden, The Little Barn’s Big Sand Pit, Mini Racers Track, Woodland Sound Garden and Lawn Games Alley.

Donna Bull from Sharnfold said: "The team has worked really hard to ensure the new attractions and additional enhancements are in place and ready for the school holidays.

New attractions have been introduced at Sharnfold Farm for the start of the school summer holidays

"We have long since been known for a pocket friendly day out and in the last few months we have all been hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

“We have been determined to add more content for our visitors to enjoy whilst remaining committed to the same great value prices.

“We are absolutely delighted to be offering our visitors a pocket friendly day out. We have increased our offering with new attractions and activities, providing even more fun elements for our guests to enjoy while keeping the same great value for money ticket cost.

“No price increase is certainly a rarity in these times, and we are thrilled to be able to say we can offer this. With a family ticket only costing £16 for four people we are offering a day out that won’t break the bank.”

Sharnfold Farm is open every day during the school holidays from 9.30am – 5pm (4pm on Sundays). Tickets are priced at just £4.95 per person or £16 for a family of 4.

It also offers annual membership pass allowing unlimited access can be purchased for just £25 per person.

There is also a try before you buy approach to the membership scheme so if you come along for the day and if decide if you would like to purchase an annual pass during your visit, they will refund the cost of your visit that day.

Sharnfold has a well stocked farm shop and butchers counter has a huge selection of fresh, locally sourced produce, along with chutneys, biscuits, cards, gifts and much more.