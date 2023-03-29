Popular traditional pub near Haywards Heath applies for more restaurant space and new courtyard

A traditional pub in Scaynes Hill has applied to Mid Sussex District Council for more restaurant space.

Palo Property Holdings has put in a planning application through the agent Lightbox Architecture Limited for The Sloop Inn in Sloop Lane.

The proposal is to convert an ‘existing store’ to restaurant space and for a ‘new single storey link extension with new rear garden courtyard’.

The planning statement said: “The application is for alterations to the existing public house to utilise the redundant first floor space for guest accommodation, along with facilities for an in-house night manager. In addition, it is proposed to convert the existing garage/store to the northern boundary to provide enhanced restaurant space connected by a simple part glazed link along with a small courtyard garden to the rear.”

It continued: “It is proposed to reconfigure the kitchen area to improve the facilities and space by means of a single storey rear extension into the private staff garden space. This will tidy up the rear a bit and allow for the removal of the flat roofed timber store to the rear of the existing store/garage. The proposed changes will improve the facilities and broaden the scope of customers who can be accommodated, increase natural light levels in the restaurant areas, create a more spacious working environment and improve the flow for customers and staff.”

The statement said the changes ‘will make little difference to the outward appearance of the pub’ because most of the proposal is for internal alterations and single storey extension work to the rear.