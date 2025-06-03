Popular Tug of War event is back for Hastings Carnival Week

The event, which has a 40 year history, was always held on the Stade, in front of the Lifeboat House and was traditionally the curtain raiser event for Hastings Old Town Carnival Week in August.

It was cancelled in 2022, due to issues behind the scenes, which have now been resolved.

The event, which sees both men and women’s teams competing, has raised thousands of pounds for local good causes over the years, including helping local girl Willow Curtis, who was born with a rare illness, Lissencephaly.

Tug of War was organised by local woman Claire Harley who took over the running of it from her father. Back in 2022, Claire said she was determined to bring it back and has now succeeded.

She said: It is with a very happy heart I announce that Tug o’ War is back for 2025 due to a few people refusing to let the event die and an extremely worthy local cause to raise funds for, which gave me the final push.

"A committee has been formed and paperwork submitted and we hope there will be no further issues. But we need teams, so start getting those teams together ready for Saturday August 2. I know you won’t let me down – you never have.”

