Some motorists have blamed congestion on a the roundabout now being home to three takeaway food outlets following the arrival of Tim Horton’s last month.

Others have said traffic chaos has been brought on by the closure of Oving traffic lights and said more development of the area will make matters worse.

Readers of this newspaper shared their views on social media.

Cars queuing to get out of the John Lewis car park earlier this year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leani Stevens said: “It’s not the restaurant’s fault. It’s Chichester full stop. The whole of Chichester traffic is mayhem no matter which road you take or where you go. Everywhere is always backed up and busy.”

Claire Panton said: “The whole things a nightmare. Whoever is in charge of making theses decisions quite frankly needs to be sacked! Bring back the Oving lights like they were before and god knows how they can improve the McDonald's/Costa area but something has to be done.

Lisa Samantha Stedman added: “It took me 40 minutes to get out of the retail park on Saturday afternoon when this takeaway place opened as the traffic was so bad. Something really needs to be done about this end of Chichester.”

Sharon Jane Wheeler commented: “Oving traffic light changes hasn't helped that area either plus another drive through has added to traffic bound to be worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad