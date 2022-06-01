Portfield traffic chaos: Cars trapped in car park for more than four hours

Adorable dogs, a fantastically inventive programme of activities and a host of stars – including Kevin McCloud, Julia Bradbury, James Middleton, and Hugh Bonneville – ensured that the first Goodwoof on May 28 and 29 was a roaring success.

More than 12,000 people and many more dogs of all shapes and sizes filled the grounds of Goodwood Estate in West Sussex for the launch of Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare; an exciting new event celebrating everything we love about our four-legged friends.

The two-day extravaganza opened with an iconic parade of over 240 spaniels; the breed celebrated at this year's first event. Led by the Duke of Richmond and Gordon, James Middleton and ITV's Julia Bradbury, and Radzi Chinyanganya, the fabulous celebration kick-started a day where supreme showmanship and spellbinding canine competition came to the fore.

To culminate a fabulous weekend, the exceptional Barkitecture competition presented by Mastercard united the world's best architects and designers raising a phenomenal £30,150 for Goodwoof's charity partner; Dogs Trust.

Hugh Bonneville commented; "It's a wonderful event. I still get butterflies whether I am on stage, on set or reading stories. The Duke should be proud of what has been achieved here, and if it's anything like Goodwood's other world-leading motorsport and horseracing events, it will only get bigger."

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon commented: "The inaugural Goodwoof has been a fabulous success, over the last two days it's wonderful to see thousands of people enjoying the grounds of the Goodwood Estate.

"Each generation of my family has been besotted by their canine companions and more than a few were known for spending far more time and money on their dogs than they did on their friends and guests.