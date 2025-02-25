The benefits of befriending and values of volunteering have been made clear in a new display of photographs at Lancing Parish Hall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community hub, owned by Lancing Parish Council, has been providing an informal meeting space for the team from Time to Talk Befriending for some time.

Now, the collaboration has gone further, with a new display of images that capture the joy and warmth of befriending, reflecting the sense of community and togetherness the charity fosters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Hirchfield, senior befriending lead, said: "I was inspired by the pictures already displayed in the hub. It felt like a perfect opportunity to contribute by sharing photos that highlight the beauty of connection and conversation through the work that we do.

Mavis and Anna

"My hope is that the pictures not only bring joy to those who see them in the hub but also serve as a reminder to people that connection is important, especially for those who may not easily be able to leave their homes.”

Time to Talk Befriending first approached the council when it was looking for a place to meet new local volunteers and engage with existing ones in an informal and accessible environment.

The community hub was perfect, a welcoming space where people could chat, learn about the charity’s mission and discover the benefits of volunteering. The casual setting also enabled the charity to showcase the importance of volunteering while fostering connections with residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said: "The informal space has been invaluable for us. It’s allowed us to connect with people, not just as volunteers, but also local residents. Volunteers can chat, share their experiences, and offer advice to newcomers. It’s a great place for conversations and mutual support.”

Reginald and Peter

The new opportunity to showcase the benefits of befriending was welcomed and a gallery of images taken by Wiston photographer Matthew J Thomas is now displayed along a wall of the community space.

Fran Corney, Lancing Parish Council's community, events and comms officer, said: "It has been a pleasure to connect with Time to Talk Befriending and offer them the opportunity to use our community hub to meet and engage with volunteers. When the chance arose for them to exhibit their photos in our corridor at Lancing Parish Hall, we were eager to collaborate.

"This marks the third exhibition in our space, and we remain committed to showcasing artwork, photography and creative projects from local community groups and charities – helping to highlight the incredible work they do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pictured were designed by Ellen Stewart to be vibrant and eye-catching, to engage the community and encourage people to stop to look at them for a moment, or smile as they pass by.

Helen and Pip

For information about volunteering opportunities at Time to Talk Befriending, visit www.tttb.org.uk/volunteer or email [email protected] or call 01273 737710.

The charity was founded by Emily Kenward in Brighton and Hove in December 2013 to help older people feel less isolated. She came up with the idea after realising there were many people who went months without seeing anyone else.

Emily was walking down Lavender Street in Brighton, gazing up at the high-rise council flats. She had walked down the street many times but began to see it through fresh eyes, noticing many closed curtains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She knew the area had a high population of older people but realised she hardly saw any of them out in the community.

Simon and John

With the befriending idea in mind, she did some foundational research, identifying where older people lived by working with charities and churches.

Emily then gathered a band of volunteers to visit a thousand homes to invite older people to a special afternoon tea. The event brought together 94 people with an average age of 83.

Among them was Margaret, an Irish lady whose husband had died. Health problems impacted her mobility and Margaret often went months without seeing another person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What she longed for, was a visitor, a friendly face to talk to and Time to Talk Befriending provided just that, someone to bring the outside world into her lonely home.

Such was the success of the befriending scheme, the valuable service began to branch out west to Adur and Worthing in April 2017.

In the past ten years or so, the charity has linked more than 2,500 older people with volunteer befrienders and chaplains, who call or visit once a week.

Emily said: "We consider it a genuine privilege to journey alongside people in their later years, including at the very end of life."

Having the photographs on display at Lancing Parish Hall helps to celebrate this positive impact of human connection.