Post box topper celebrates one of the oldest secular buildings in the country and the centenary of the Marlipins Museum in Shoreham

The centenary of the Marlipins Museum in Shoreham, and its history as one of the oldest secular buildings in the country, has been celebrated with a stunning post box topper for all to enjoy.

The '100' scene in High Street, Shoreham, features a bold replica of the 12th century building in wool and uses the museum's distinctive chequerboard design for the base.

Also included are other nods to the town's history, including aviation, film making and the creation of Bungalow Town, with horses pulling railway carriages across the River Adur to make unique homes.

Margaret Hamerton spotted the post box topper outside The Co-op and took great delight in the elements of Shoreham history created in wool.

Post box topper celebrating the centenary of Marlipins Museum in Shoreham. Picture: Margaret Hamerton

The museum is housed in one of the oldest-surviving lay buildings in Sussex. It was saved from demolition by the generosity of donors during the early 1920s and purchased for Marlipins Museum in 1925.

The building, with its black-and-white chequerboard pattern of flint and Caen stone, has had a number of uses over the centuries, including as a bonded warehouse, toy shop and builder’s store.

It now houses an important photographic and visual record of Shoreham and the surrounding area, including material relating to the town’s maritime history, archaeology and social history items.

Nelson provides a detailed history of the site on the history portal www.shorehambysea.com

Builders W.A. Gates and Sons put the building up for sale in 1922 and offered 'special terms' provided the purchase was 'solely in the interests of archaeology'.

Brighton contractor W.J. Burstow helped out by purchasing it temporarily, to give time for a preservation scheme to be set up and appeals for donations to be made.

William Hughes Browning, a known charity fundraiser who had moved to Shoreham after retiring from the Westminster Bank in Hove, was invited to join the Marlipins Preservation Scheme and he later became the first curator of Marlipins Museum.

In order to raise the profile of the appeal, Mr Browning began opening the building to visitors daily from 1923 and gave personal guided tours.

His enthusiasm resulted in enough donors coming forward to fund the purchase of the building, with Sir Hildebrand Harmsworth providing the major part of the finance.

The freehold was purchased for the Sussex Archaeological Trust, now Sussex Archaeological Society, in 1925 and it was inaugurated as a museum the following year.

Extensive renovation work commenced in November 1927. The museum was completed in March 1928 and reopened on April 25, just a few weeks later.