Potential revamp of Chichester’s West Street Project gains funding boost

Chichester's West Street could be set for a revamp

Chichester City Council agreed last Wednesday (February 23) to contribute £3,590.70 towards a feasibility study looking at the city centre site.

The study, run by West Sussex County Council, will look at options for the development of the public space in West Street and the area immediately adjacent to the cathedral.

During a previous meeting Greg Ockwell, project manager – growth and OPE for West Sussex County Council presented the council with different options being considered for the study.

This includes a grand scheme which could see a re-imagined space with a piazza style layout and reduced bus/access traffic movements.

He advised that West Sussex County Council would be the lead partner and it was hoped that the study would be completed by the end of the 2021-22 financial year.

He also explained that it was important to get the project moving forward and that the study would form the basis for an application for capital funding for the agreed way forward.