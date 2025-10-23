Poundstretcher to hand out free £10 vouchers in Bognor this Halloween weekend

Bognor shoppers are in for a treat this Halloween, as Poundstretcher gears up to hand out free £10 vouchers all weekend.

The discount store is giving customers the chance to win a £10 voucher every hour it’s open on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26.

Winners will be picked at random through the store’s radio system, adding a little extra suspense to the spooky celebrations.

Staff will also be joining in the fun by dressing up in Halloween costumes throughout the weekend, creating a festive atmosphere for shoppers browsing the aisles.

There’s plenty to choose from too, with Poundstretcher’s popular 99p Halloween range back on shelves. The collection includes everything from Eyeball Lollies and Zombie Brains to Glow-in-the-Dark Half Skull Masks and Spooky Gel Window Stickers.

Poundstretcher CEO Andy Atkinson said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back our Mega Halloween Giveaway.

"It’s always been a hit with customers, and we’re confident it’ll be just as popular this weekend. We love finding ways to give back to our shoppers and have some fun at the same time.”

So if you’re feeling lucky,or just fancy stocking up on Halloween bargains, head down to Poundstretcher in Bognor this weekend.

"You never know, you might just leave with more than a bag of sweets.”