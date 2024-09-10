The newly formed Hastings Labour Group council shadow cabinet

Labour group leader Cllr Margi O'Callaghan has announced a new Shadow Cabinet on Hastings Borough Council and put poverty at the top of its agenda

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She says the new Shadow Cabinet, made up of Labour councillors “with a wide range and breadth of real-world experience”, will hold the Green council leadership to account and fight for a better future for Hastings residents.

Cllr O’Callaghan has created a new portfolio within the Shadow Cabinet focussed on poverty. She said: “The Greens have shown a lack of commitment to tackling the growing problem of poverty in Hastings, and families in need are overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hastings Labour Group will do better for local residents. I have created a portfolio specifically focussed on tackling poverty to ensure struggling families are not forgotten. With this new shadow cabinet, Hastings Labour Group is back to full strength, ready to fight for the best interests of everyone in Hastings, as we build a brighter future for our town."

The new shadow cabinet is:

Margi O’Callaghan: Leader of the Opposition; Regeneration and Community Wealth

John Rankin: Finance

Helen Kay: Housing and Community Wellbeing

Danuta Kean: Arts, Culture and Equalities.

Judy Rogers: Leisure and Tourism.

Billie Barnes: Environment and Neighbourhood Wellbeing.

James Bacon: Foreshore Trust.

Trevor Webb: Community Engagement and Reducing Poverty

David Whitehall: Planning and Infrastructure.

Margi O’Callaghan is leader of the Labour Group, an experienced councillor and former Mayor of Hastings. She says she has been a powerful advocate for the oppressed groups and the rights of all to live prosperous and peaceful lives and a champion in the fight against poverty, especially for families and women. As a teacher, working with teenagers, and single mother, she says she knows what it is like to be on the front line in the fight against poverty and is a passionate and vocal advocate for the people of Hastings.

Billie Barnes is a mum of two, who cares about the environment and the state we leave it for the next generation. An experienced campaigner, having worked at a high level in the political world, she says she is determined to see “our amazing community resources get a new lease of life and make sure that real people get the best use from our parks, community centres, leisure centres and open spaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danuta Kean forged her reputation as an investigative journalist in the creative industries, working with a range of cultural leaders, including Arts Council England, the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation and the Society of Authors, and has helped open the cultural industries to talent from working class and BAME backgrounds. Now a teacher, she says she understands the vital role culture and equality play in economic regeneration. She said: “Growing up in Manchester in the ‘80s, I saw first-hand its transformation into a cultural powerhouse and the economic prosperity that brought, led by working class and BAME people. Hastings has a treasure trove of talent and I want to see that unleashed to bring regeneration and pride back to the town.”

John Rankin has a lengthy background in financial services and was chair of the audit committee at Hastings Borough Council from 2016 - 2023. He has a forensic eye for detail and a deep understanding of local government finance. He says that he cares passionately that public money is managed carefully so that services can be delivered efficiently and for the benefit of as many people as possible.

Helen Kay says she is committed to ensuring everyone in Hastings has access to decent and affordable housing that meets their needs. With a background in housing and homelessness, including working for Shelter, CHAR (campaign for single homeless people) and Centrepoint, and working for mental health organisations, she says she understands the importance of good quality housing. She says: “As a parent of a vulnerable young adult, I understand how vital it is to be able to access high quality housing and support that enables people to retain vital family links and relationships. I will bring my passion and commitment to this role, to ensure that in Hastings, all individuals and families are able to live in homes fit for living.”

James Bacon says he is excited about his shadow lead role on the Foreshore Trust. He believes in working collaboratively but also holding Portfolio holders to account when necessary. Having worked for local charities and in the education sector, he is keen to use this experience in a role which promotes and maintains our amazing Foreshore land. With his family background from Hastings Old Town and being born and bred in Hastings, James believes that his connections and familiarity with our coastline will be beneficial to this role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judy Rogers was chosen to be the shadow lead on leisure and tourism because of her extensive experience in the sector. Having spent 26 years working nationally for a sporting governing body, she has the background and the links to understand the impact this has on people’s health and well being. Involved in organising a number of tourist-leaning events, including the Old Town Carnival, Jack In The Green and Happy Harold. The group says Judy’s commitment and knowledge of local tourism will have a positive impact for Hastings.

David Whitehill worked in media planning and buying and international sales and marketing. He says this range of experience will bring a fresh perspective to the challenges of local government.

David says he relishes the opportunity to shadow on Planning and Infrastructure. “This is a branch of local government that really lays the bedrock for a successful community and, as such, will be challenging but rewarding.”

Trevor Webb is a longstanding borough and county councillor with a background in community engagement and poverty. He has campaigned on issues ranging from housing to diversity and has strong links with Hastings’ many diverse residents. He says this experience has given him a strong understanding of the links between poverty and health and he is looking forward to addressing the impact of 14 years of austerity on Hastings’ residents and finding positive solutions to the issues faced by our coastal community.