UK Power Networks said more than 500 customers have been affected by the power cut in three postcode areas - BN3 1, BN3 3 and BN3 6.

On the UK Power Networks website it said: “An underground electricity cable faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.”

UK Power Networks added that it estimated the power would be back on between 7pm and 8pm.

It added: “We're sorry for any disruption this may be causing you.”

Engineers have arrived on site in the area to investigate the power cut affecting 503 properties.

Specialist engineers are also working to ‘divert power remotely’ and this can ‘cause your lights to go on and off’.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will follow as and when we get them.