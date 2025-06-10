Power cut affecting hundreds of households in Eastbourne
UK Power Networks confirmed the BN23 area (Langney) has been hit by an outage caused by a fault in a piece of network equipment at the local substation.
Nearly 250 customers have been affected, according to the company.
Engineers are on-site and said power will likely be restored between 1.30pm to 2.30pm.
A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in your area.
"To get everyone’s power back on we need to attend to investigate and make repairs.
"We know that a power cut can be very disruptive; we understand this can greatly impact your daily activities and we want to support you however we can.
"We'll update you with all of our progress, but if you need to speak to us, call our team on 08003163105 any time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.