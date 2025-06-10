Hundreds of homes in Eastbourne have been left without electricity this morning (Tuesday, June 10).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK Power Networks confirmed the BN23 area (Langney) has been hit by an outage caused by a fault in a piece of network equipment at the local substation.

Nearly 250 customers have been affected, according to the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineers are on-site and said power will likely be restored between 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Eastbourne Electrical Substation in St Philip's Avenue. Photo: Google Street View

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in your area.

"To get everyone’s power back on we need to attend to investigate and make repairs.

"We know that a power cut can be very disruptive; we understand this can greatly impact your daily activities and we want to support you however we can.

"We'll update you with all of our progress, but if you need to speak to us, call our team on 08003163105 any time.”