Power cut reported in parts of Littlehampton

Photo: Pixabay

Power cuts have been reported in parts of Littlehampton this evening (July 1).

UK Power Networks, which provides electricity for the area, confirmed the reports, adding that power will be restored between 22.30 and 23.30.

"We may be able to get some customers on sooner,” a spokesperson said. “The timeframe may change and be extended depending on our investigations and the work involved to resolve the issue.”