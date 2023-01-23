Power restored to Eastbourne properties, according to UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks said power has been restored in Eastbourne after ‘several thousand properties’ in the county were said to have been affected by a major outage yesterday (Sunday, January 22).

On the UK Power Networks’ interactive map it says power was restored in the early hours of Monday, January 23. On the map it also indicates that power returned to Seaford at around 10am and to the Stone Cross area at around 10.50am.

“Two breathing apparatus wearers used 1:7 foam to extinguish the fire,” a fire service spokesperson said. “There are no reports of casualties.”

The view over Eastbourne seafront

A resident said the incident happened at the junction of Meads Road and St Johns Road.

UK Power Networks explained that an underground electricity cable faulted on its high voltage network causing an area-wide power cut. A spokesperson said staff were working to restore power ‘as quickly and as safely as possible’.

Meanwhile, an outage in Seaford had been put down to a faulty piece of equipment which ‘controls the power to your home’.

As of 1.30pm, engineers were able to divert electricity around the faulty part of the network, ‘restoring power to further properties’. Power was restored to further supplies by 3pm by remotely diverting power, a spokesperson said.

The fire service attending the incident by Meads Road and St Johns Road in Eastbourne. Picture from Chris Neighbour

In a text message update to customers, a spokesperson said: “Today's power cut was an unexpected network fault that affected several thousand properties, so I'm sorry that we weren't able to provide you with prior notice. I'm pleased to report our staff have resolved this by diverting power and connecting temporary generators to get your lights back on as soon as possible.”

As of 5pm, UK Power Networks was made aware that not all power had been restored to the area.

A spokesperson said: "Our engineers are working on this now and are still aiming to have you back on between 6.30 and 7.30pm.”

On the map it says power returned to different areas of the town at 12.22am and 2.40am.

