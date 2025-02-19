Power suppliers in Chichester and surrounding areas promise 'more support then ever' for vulnerable customers

A power company serving Chichester and surrounding areas has promised vulnerable customers more support then ever.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), which serves parts of West Sussex, Hampshire, London, Surrey and Scotland, says more than one million customers across its network now have access to priority services support.

The Priority Services Register exists to provide extra assistance to customers who may become vulnerable during a power cut, severe weather event or an emergency, the power company says, and each response is tailored to the specific needs of each customer registered with the programme.

Additional measures range from home visits, phone calls, welfare provision and, in extreme cases where severe weather might impact power supplies for longer durations, alternative accommodation.

The update comes after Storm Éowyn disrupted tens of thousands of homes across the UK last month, during which the priority services team assisted more than 2,000 vulnerable customers across the SSEN network, first over the phone and, where necessary, with follow-up in person visits.

Emma Merritt, SSEN Distribution’s Customer Vulnerability and Communities Lead, said “We’re here to help the one million customers who have now signed up for additional assistance, and we know from recent storms that being on our Priority Services Register (PSR) gives many of them extra reassurance and support.

“But we also know that there are many more customers across our north of Scotland and central southern England distribution areas who could benefit from these services, and who’re not yet signed up.

“This is one instance where one million just isn’t enough, so we would like to ask you to take just five minutes of your day to think about whether you, a family member, a loved one or a neighbour could benefit from being on the PSR. If the answer is yes, we urge you to register today.”

But, for some customers, the power of the service is in knowing that support is on hand at any time, as SSEN customer Mrs Millers explains:

“I’m in a wheelchair and have an electric ceiling hoist to help me into bed. My husband also stores medicine in the fridge.

“Being alerted in advance of the risk of a power cut due to bad weather or planned work really helps my husband and I prepare in advance. It means we can get the right support in place, so we feel in control and safe in this situation.”