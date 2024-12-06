Lewes District Council is celebrating after the town was named a runner-up in the 2024 Academy of Urbanism (AoU) awards for the best town or small city in the country.

Lewes won the runner-up title with Bath in Somerset, while Shrewsbury in Shropshire won first place.

The awards look for the best, most enduring or most improvement urban environments and are voted for by 1,600 members, including planners, architects and conservation officers.

The AoU description in the shortlist said: “Lewes’ Saxon roots and location in the South Downs National Park create an attractive town that embraces both its cultural and physical heritage. This in turn has made it a desirable place to live and visit, and its public transport and walkability contributes to a lower number of car commuters compared to similarly sized towns. Notably the Phoenix project, which was recently given planning approval, presents an opportunity for Lewes to be at the cutting edge of truly sustainable development.”

Councillor Laurence O’Connor, Cabinet Member for Planning and Infrastructure, said: “It’s fantastic that Lewes has received this national recognition and being a finalist is, in itself, a great achievement. Those of us who live and work in Lewes district know the town has so much to offer and I am delighted this view is shared by so many people from elsewhere.”

The news comes as The Telegraph named Lewes as the prettiest town in UK, which the Sussex Express celebrated in a photo gallery.