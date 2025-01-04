Praise for participants in Burgess Hill in Bloom’s Christmas Garden Lights Competition 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill in Bloom (BHIB) judges toured the town recently to judge all the beautiful light displays on offer before Christmas.

The society said this process takes longer every year as the town expands, but this means there is always plenty to see and enjoy.

BHIB chair Cathy Barnett said: “Special mention must go to Sue Price in St. Peter’s Road and Adam in Crescent Road who collected a lot of much needed funds for charities. Also very colourful and interesting were Edwin Street on Hammonds Ridge, Barnside, Kilnwood Avenue and past winners on the corner of Orchard Road.”

The society announced that the overall individual winner was Eamonn of The Holt who will receive the Jo Toase Trophy. They called his light display ‘wonderful’, saying he had a ‘lit up manger’ in his front garden this year.

Burgess Hill in Bloom held its Christmas Garden Lights Competition recently

Cathy said: “The best road in Burgess Hill went to Station Road for their different lights up and down the entire road. These included the shops and dentists, plus restaurants at the top, the decorated large trees and the individual house garden lights. Especially at 101, where an imaginative display could be seen of decorated plants and bushes, Santa Claus, and other welcoming signs of Christmas. They will be awarded the Cathy Barnett Trophy for their efforts.”

Cathy added: “Due to unavoidably sad circumstances, we will be winding down over 2025, with no Summer, Spring or Sunflower competitions. The open garden ‘Garden Safari’ for Charity will still take place on Sunday, July 20, so you can still visit Burgess Hill’s best gardens with their beautiful displays. More details later.”

All profits from the Garden Safari will go to St. Peter & St. James Hospice.