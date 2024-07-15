Pre-loved and vintage clothing pop-up shop raises funds for South Downs village church

By Sarah Page
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:04 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 13:15 BST
A pre-loved and vintage clothing pop-up shop was opened at a South Downs farm at the weekend.

It was held at The Old Workshop cafe at Sullington Manor Farm – and was all in a good cause.

Proceeds from the sales – which featured second hand pieces from well known brands in gorgeous condition – will go to St Mary’s Church in Sullington which will distribute funds to local charities.

Another pop-up sale is to be held at Sullington Manor Farm on September 21 and 22.

Stephanie Richards, Heather Cotton, and Carol Lusher at the first Pre-loved and Vintage Pop up Sale,The Old Workshop, Sullington. SR2407151 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

1. sr2407151 (1).JPG

Stephanie Richards, Heather Cotton, and Carol Lusher at the first Pre-loved and Vintage Pop up Sale,The Old Workshop, Sullington. SR2407151 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld Photo: SR Staff

Saint Mary's Church, Sullington. SR2407151 Pic SR Staff/ Nationalworld

2. sr2407151 (2).JPG

Saint Mary's Church, Sullington. SR2407151 Pic SR Staff/ Nationalworld Photo: SR Staff

