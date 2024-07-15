Pre-loved and vintage clothing pop-up shop raises funds for South Downs village church

It was held at The Old Workshop cafe at Sullington Manor Farm – and was all in a good cause.
Proceeds from the sales – which featured second hand pieces from well known brands in gorgeous condition – will go to St Mary’s Church in Sullington which will distribute funds to local charities.
Another pop-up sale is to be held at Sullington Manor Farm on September 21 and 22.
