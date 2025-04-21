Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prize pot of just under £2m has been shared across 129 lucky Premium Bond winners in Sussex.

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced – with 83 lucky winners in West Sussex scooping up a combined prize total of £1,150,000 for high value prizes only.

There were 46 winners in East Sussex scooping up a combined prize total of £815,000.

New research from online casino guide CritiqueJeu analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the April Premium Bonds prize draw were announced.

Two people in West Sussex scooped up a big win of £100,000.

"As well as the six-figure prize, five people in West Sussex won £50,000, 10 people won £25,000, and 24 people won £10,000,” a spokesperson for CritiqueJeu added.

"Of the 83 winners from West Sussex, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £39,561.”

Four people in East Sussex won £100,000.

The spokesperson added: “As well as the six-figure prize, three people in East Sussex won £50,000, one person won £25,000, and 10 people won £10,000.

“Of the 46 winners from East Sussex, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £41,126.

"At the national level, there were 1,335 winners of high value prizes for the month of April. In total £41,200,000 was won between 2,902 winners, with two people winning the £1m jackpot, 78 people winning £100,000, a further 158 winners scooping up £50,000, 313 securing £25,000, and 784 welcoming £10,000.

“The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was Cornwall And Isles Of Scilly, whose winners received £10,000 with only £10,010 in holdings - £999 for every £1000 held.”

Paul Lenglet, co-founder and editor of CritiqueJeu, said the Premium Bond winners this month ‘took a safer investment approach’ at a time when ‘saving money is paramount.

He said they ‘saw their patience rewarded’, adding: "Premium Bonds are a low-stake, high-reward way of investing money that requires a bit of luck, but can provide plenty of excitement along the way. Not to mention high returns that will have offered much-needed financial relief to many this month."

How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

The spokesperson added: “To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

“You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

“You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

“You can check your account via the NS&I website.”