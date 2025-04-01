Premium Bonds prizes for April 2025 in Sussex
Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.
High-value prizes for April have been announced, with the top prizes being won by a holder in South Yorkshire, who had bonds worth £43,165, and a holder from Hertfordshire, who had the maximum holding.
While Sussex holders missed out on the £1million top prizes, there was still lots to celebrate across Sussex, with the list of high-value winners featuring dozens of holders from the county who shared more than £1.2million.
Six people – four from East Sussex, one from West Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove – won £100,000, while a further eight – five from West Sussex and three from East Sussex – won the third-top prize of £50,000.
Eleven people won the next-best prize of £25,000 – eight of them were from West Sussex, two from Brighton & Hove and one from East Sussex.
The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.
Sussex also saw 33 bond holders across East Sussex, West Sussex and Brighton & Hove win £10,000 each in April’s draw.