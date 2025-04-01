Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scores of people across Sussex are starting April thousands of pounds better off after winning Premium Bonds prizes.

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

High-value prizes for April have been announced, with the top prizes being won by a holder in South Yorkshire, who had bonds worth £43,165, and a holder from Hertfordshire, who had the maximum holding.

While Sussex holders missed out on the £1million top prizes, there was still lots to celebrate across Sussex, with the list of high-value winners featuring dozens of holders from the county who shared more than £1.2million.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

Six people – four from East Sussex, one from West Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove – won £100,000, while a further eight – five from West Sussex and three from East Sussex – won the third-top prize of £50,000.

Eleven people won the next-best prize of £25,000 – eight of them were from West Sussex, two from Brighton & Hove and one from East Sussex.

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

Sussex also saw 33 bond holders across East Sussex, West Sussex and Brighton & Hove win £10,000 each in April’s draw.