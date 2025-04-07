Priests in bid to build house in grounds of South Downs priory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A religious order of priests who want to build a house in the grounds of a South Downs priory say it will help them to continue a rewilding project.

The Norbertine Order have lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to build a detached chalet-style house on land near Birklands flats in Kithurst Lane, Storrington.

The land – established by the Norbertine community in 1882 after being given to them by the 15th Duke of Norfolk – is currently used for ‘recreational purposes’ and includes an orchard. A previous application to build a larger house there was turned down.

In a statement to the council, the Norbertine Order say: "For the past 160 years, this site has been a small section of the grounds and gardens to the Norbertine Priory. For over 20 years it was mainly used as amenity land having very poor quality soil and no agricultural value. Three local farmers have given up free grazing in part due to poor quality grass.

Land - outlined in blue - owned by the Norbertine Order in Storrington

"The site cannot be seen from any public areas other than an obscured distant view from a not well-used public footpath over two fields and two old established hedgerows 200 metres away.”

The priests say that they have rewilded 80 per cent of the land and allow public access to around 60 per cent of the rewilded area. Approval of their application for the house would, they say, allow them to continue their rewilding and help them to maintain nearby Matts Wood and the priory’s cemetery.

No mains water or electricity would be needed for the self-build house, they add, because of a reclaimed rainwater scheme and solar panels.