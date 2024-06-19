Prime seafront site in Bognor Regis could be used for seasonal food and drink outlet

The site - near the beacon - could be used for a food outlet later tonight

A seafront site in Bognor Regis could be used to home a food and drinks outlet later this Summer.

The Bullring, on Bognor Regis seafront, has active planning permission for the placement of a food and drink stand and owners at Arun District Council are advertising to interested business partners.

Planning permission for commercial use of the site has been active since 2019, with council officers commenting that “The change of use would bring to the coast services that would promotes long term visitor interest and activity and provide benefits to local people complying with policy TOU SP1 of the Arun Local Plan.”

